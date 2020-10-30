1/1
JOSEPH S. BARCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARCA, Joseph S. Of Norwood, passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 50 years to Marie J. (McGarrah) Barca. Devoted father of Julie Infantino and her husband Richard of North Billerica. Born in South Boston, he was one of eight children, the son of the late Joseph J. and Marie (Moran) Barca. Known to his siblings also as "Sonny," he was the brother of Joanne Dietrick of Marstons Mills, Marie Walsh of Centerville, Jeanne Upton of Osterville, and the late Sally Pessa, Dennis Barca, Frances Tracy and Guy Barca. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Infantino. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. At the end of WWII, Joe, at the age of 17, enlisted in the Army, was deployed to Germany and then on to Korea. He was a "highly decorated" U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Joe had a career in Hydraulics. He was a licensed pilot and often enjoyed flying his plane to Cape Cod and Nantucket. Joe was a former member of the Norwood Airport Commission, The Combat Infantrymen's Association, The Norwood Sportsman's Club, and the Norwood Elks. All Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VA Boston Healthcare System, Fisher House, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved