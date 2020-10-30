BARCA, Joseph S. Of Norwood, passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 50 years to Marie J. (McGarrah) Barca. Devoted father of Julie Infantino and her husband Richard of North Billerica. Born in South Boston, he was one of eight children, the son of the late Joseph J. and Marie (Moran) Barca. Known to his siblings also as "Sonny," he was the brother of Joanne Dietrick of Marstons Mills, Marie Walsh of Centerville, Jeanne Upton of Osterville, and the late Sally Pessa, Dennis Barca, Frances Tracy and Guy Barca. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Infantino. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. At the end of WWII, Joe, at the age of 17, enlisted in the Army, was deployed to Germany and then on to Korea. He was a "highly decorated" U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Joe had a career in Hydraulics. He was a licensed pilot and often enjoyed flying his plane to Cape Cod and Nantucket. Joe was a former member of the Norwood Airport Commission, The Combat Infantrymen's Association, The Norwood Sportsman's Club, and the Norwood Elks. All Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VA Boston Healthcare System, Fisher House, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482