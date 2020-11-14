MAIETTA, Joseph S. Of Melrose, former longtime resident of Somerville, November 11th. Beloved husband of Linda M (Linardy) Maietta. oving father of Janel LoPilato and her husband Alfredo of Canton. Loving "Pa" to Gerry and Marco LoPilato. Dear brother of John F. Maietta and his wife Maria of Melrose, Maryann Papandrea of Revere, the late Catherine Ottaviano and her surviving husband Danny of Stoneham. Also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Son of the late Carmella (Scioli) and Patsy J. Papandrea. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, November 17th, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please observe social distancing protocols while attending services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Disabled American Veterans
Memorial Program, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Late US Air Force veteran, Vietnam and late 48 year member, Local 22. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington