More Obituaries for JOSEPH SANTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH SANTO

JOSEPH SANTO Obituary
SANTO, Joseph "Joe" Of Reading, Jan. 2nd. Beloved husband of Mary V. (Morgan). Devoted father of Joseph R. Santo and his wife Maureen of Salem, NH and Laura Hardy and her late husband James of Tewksbury. Loving son of the late Joseph Santo and Rose (Perillo). Cherished grandfather of Joseph Santo and his wife Leah of Natick, Danielle of Marlborough, Nicholas and Elizabeth Santo of Salem, NH and Andrea and Brooke Hardy of Tewksbury. Adored great-grandfather of Mari, Jada, Zachary and Camden Santo. Dear brother of Marie Catania of Cotuit, MA, Adeline Carter and Bob Houldsworth of Londonderry, NH and Rita Campbell of Burlington, MA. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Tuesday, Jan. 7th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Monday 4-8pm. Interment Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to the American Diabetes Assoc., 1 Bromfield St., Boston, MA 02108. Joe was past President of the Reading Lion's Club and owned and operated Josephs Two Restaurant in Waltham for over 40 years with his son, Joe. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
