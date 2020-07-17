|
SPINALE, Joseph "Bennie" Of Malden, 93 years of age, passed away at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the West End of Malden with family by his side. Joseph was born in 1926 in a house at 24 Hale St. located in Boston's West End before meeting the love of his life (the late Shirley Moran Spinale R.N.) and settling in Malden. There they raised 8 sons, John of Peabody, Richard of Malden, Frank (Malden P.D. Retired), Steven of Melrose,Ted of Ipswich and the late Joseph, Jamie and Timothy. In addition to his sons Joseph leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren,and many nieces/nephews. He was the brother of Mary Tringale and the late Daniel, Dominica, Emilia, James, and Anthony (Spike). Known to many as "The Legend," he retired from Exxon Corp. and was a Korean War Era U.S. Army Veteran. Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of Joseph's Life will be announced at a later date so that all extended family/friends may travel and attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020