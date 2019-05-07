|
AMUNDSEN, Joseph T. Of Lexington, formerly of Woburn, April 12, 2019. Cherished son of the late Howard J. and Gertrude (Sylvester) Amundsen. Brother of the late Howard, Robert and James Amundsen. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather for a Graveside Service at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, Saturday, May 11th, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019