THEBEARGE, Joseph "Joe" Of Medford, September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie (Woods) Thebearge. Loving father of Joey Thebearge and his fianceé Alicia Langton of Woburn, Amy Hollien and her husband Corie of Tewksbury. Cherished papa of Emma, Cole, Mason and Lily. Brother of Ronnie Thebearge and his late wife Beth of Malden. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Medford at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours, Thursday 4-8. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late member Elks and Sons of Italy, of Medford.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019