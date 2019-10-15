Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH THOMAS MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Joseph Thomas Age 95, of Medway, formerly of Charlestown and Dorchester, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen Patricia (Reen) McLaughlin who died on August 20, 2019. Loving father of Eileen Dame & her husband Steven of Worcester, Annie Carver & her husband Mark of Medway, Kathleen Cantwell & her husband Peter of Verona, New Jersey, and Mary-Jo Gibbs of Bellingham. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Megan, & Haley Dame, McKenzie & Abigail Carver, Cole & Sadie Cantwell, and Aidan & Charlotte Gibbs. Brother of the late John H., Arthur W., James F., Robert M., and George R. McLaughlin. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Medway, followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, October 17th from 4 -7 p.m. at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY. Relatives and friends are invited. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
