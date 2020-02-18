Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
JOSEPH THOMAS O'CONNOR Jr.

O'CONNOR, Joseph Thomas Jr. Of Norwood, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Teresa (Hunter) O'Connor. Loving father of Matthew O'Connor of San Francisco and Kevin O'Connor of CT. Devoted brother of Kathy Riley of Lynn, Elizabeth Sleison of Topsfield, and Steven O'Connor of Swampscott. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration on Thursday, February 20th from 11AM-12PM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph Thomas Jr. O'CONNOR
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
