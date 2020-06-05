|
|
CONLON, Joseph V. Of Tewksbury, (formerly of Chelsea), and Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 3rd at the age of 87, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Anna (Clifford) and Joseph G. Conlon, Joe was raised in Worcester and Charlestown. Joe settled in Chelsea after his marriage to Alice (Kelly), where they made a life and raised their six children. He was an active parishioner at Saint Rose Church for many years, and later, a weekly communicant at Saint Michael's Chapel. Joe was a longtime member of the Saint Rose Holy Name Society and the Merritt Club. He was an avid reader, devoted Boston sports fan, horse racing enthusiast, and fierce Scrabble competitor. He was known for his ability to answer Jeopardy questions before the contestants. Joe will be sorely missed for his gentle spirit and unfailing good nature.
After graduating Christopher Columbus High School, Joe joined the Army and served as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he went to work at Sears & Roebuck in Porter Square, Cambridge. He spent 38 successful years with the company, culminating with his retirement from the chain's Saugus location in 1993. During their retirement years, Joe and Alice enjoyed splitting their time between their Massachusetts and Boca Raton residences.
Joe is survived by his wife, Alice, the love of his life and his best friend of 62 years. He was the devoted father of Patricia Cooper and her husband, the late Dennis Cooper, of Andover, Mary Leverone and her husband Andrew of Tewksbury, Janet (J.) Conlon and her wife Nancy Azar of Roslindale, Kathy Ruggieri and her husband John of Chelsea, Joe and his wife Tracy of North Reading, and Bill and his wife Christine of Medway. He was the beloved Papa of Joshua Richard and his wife Marisa, Ali, Jillian, Brian and Jack Conlon, Joseph, Daniel, Samantha, and Nicholas Leverone. He was the adored Papa Joe of Matthew and J.J. Leverone.
He is also survived by his cherished sister Mary (Conlon) Farren of Norwood, and his nieces and nephews Mary Ann Farren Tobin, Dan Farren, and Kevin Farren, Anne Kelly Byerly, Ed Kelly, and Joan Kelly McNeill. In addition, Joe leaves behind his close cousins Eileen Donahue and Barbara Castle, as well as many dear friends.
Funeral Services and interment are private. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Oblate Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Smith Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020