DeLENA, Joseph V., MA, Ed.D, BCFE Revere Native, WWII Army Veteran & Revere Educator At 93 years, formerly of Revere, in Seminole, FL, Nov. 14th, following a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Joseph & Theresa (Quintina) DeLena. Devoted brother of Robert DeLena & wife Joan of Melrose, Richard DeLena & wife Marilyn of Miami, FL & the late Frank DiLena & Louis, Jerry & Ronald DeLena, Catherine Penza, Rose Marotta & Gloria MacDonald. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 21st, in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Dr. DeLena was a retired Educator for the City of Revere & held many positions, i.e. Asst. Superintendent for Revere Schools. He was also the Director of Mental Health System in Revere for many years, retiring in 1981. Army Veteran of WWII & over 25 yrs. with the Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertccioandsmiih.com
