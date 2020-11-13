DeMARINIS, Joseph V. Of Winchester, MA, passed peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Born to Frances and Vincent DeMarinis on April 9, 1935 in Yonkers, NY, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen G. (Turner) DeMarinis, and his sister Mary Margaret. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Wadnizak (Mark) and Mary Rose Schwartz (Ben), and grandchildren Lindsey and David Schwartz. He is also survived by his loving companion, Margaret Power. As a true engineer, Joe enjoyed intellectual curiosity his whole life, with an amazing depth of knowledge on every subject. He could build or fix anything. Not only did he possess technical and mechanical acuity, but he was intrinsically artistic. He was an avid and talented photographer, creative cook, and had a deep appreciation and love for music, in particular, opera and classical music. He always found a way to "give back," whether it was enthusiastically teaching science to middle school children, volunteering to record the concerts of local symphonies and students, or ushering at St. Mary's Parish in Winchester. He was an active member of Boston's Audio Club. Joe was an intrepid traveler, often taking the road less traveled, in order to experience the true local character of the many countries he visited. Often, he would travel with a rental car and a map and no set itinerary or plan. He was driver and navigator, before google maps! He was a calming, intelligent and peaceful influence in all situations. He always had a corny joke to interject, and his quirky sense of humor was always a source of amusement. He was a proud alumnus of Manhattan College, and his professional career brought him much pride and accomplishment. In addition to holding several patents and being published in IEEE, he led a team of engineers that brought color television to practical production. In addition to a fulfilling career at Sylvania, he worked at Digital, and Polaroid, being instrumental in bringing technical products to market. He was gracious, kind, amazingly intelligent, funny, and stubborn. He will be deeply, deeply missed by all who knew him. Due to the current Covid-19 precautions, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wellesley Symphony, www.wellesleysymphony.org
