JOSEPH V. DUFFY Jr.

DUFFY, Joseph V. Jr. May 9th, of N. Billerica, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Helene M. (Coffey) Duffy. Devoted father of Paula M. Dulong and husband Kenneth of Billerica, Joseph V. Duffy and wife Diane of Litchfield, and Karen M. Foster and husband Brian of N. Billerica. Proud grandfather of Nicole Chamberland and husband Christopher of Chelmsford, Bryan Dulong and wife Jamie of NH, and Paul Foster of N. Billerica, and great grandfather of Brayden, Landon, and Emerson. A private Burial will take place in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Late US Army Veteran, Korea. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
