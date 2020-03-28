|
|
TIBBETTS, Joseph Vincent "Joe" Age 71, died of prostate cancer on March 23, 2020 at his home in Scituate. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Terry, sons Nicky and Billy, daughter Alex and son-in-law Roddy, grandchildren Max and Eliza, and brothers Richard, Edward and Peter. He also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts on March 25, 1948, Joe was a lifelong resident of Scituate with his late parents Mary and Dick Tibbetts. Joe was an honor student, three-sport athlete and president of his class at Scituate High School before attending Harvard College, where he played Varsity Golf and earned his degree in History.
The summer after graduation, he married Terry and started his career in construction. He began by apprenticing with others, later started his own company, and finally focused on estimating commercial construction projects in and around Boston. To the end, he never stopped sizing up how things were put together -- schools, ball fields, bridges, roads and hospitals.
Over the years, the role of "Dad" is what gave Joe his greatest joy, as he endlessly shuffled his kids and their teammates to practices, games and tournaments all over New England and beyond. He loved youth sports so much, when his own kids were grown, he spent his weekends refereeing Pop Warner football. He offered rides to anyone who needed it, no matter the distance or time of night or day. It may have started with transporting young athletes, but the habit extended to friends and family near and far and acquaintances in need. He was always there for you, with no regard or expectation of pay back.
For Joe, there was no greater pastime than his beloved golf. He never knew a golf course he didn't like, but the opening of Widow's Walk in 1997 in Scituate was a challenging upgrade. He depended on his steady golf foursome with Snowman, Sproutie and Jimmy Red Dog, and enjoyed frequent rounds with his best friends Bill Vose and Steve Sjorstedt. He was delighted to be included in the annual DiPesa/Glancy golf trip. His most special tournament win was the 1995 Tobin Memorial with longtime friend Terry Lynn at Hatherly Country Club.
Everyone who knew Joe understood him to be a person with a deep sense of compassion and integrity. His moral compass never wavered. Out-of-bounds was out-of-bounds. When you asked Joe for help, he never hesitated. A man of few words, he spoke with his actions and never kept score.
A Memorial Service will be held in the future. Until then, take a stroll around Widow's Walk and remember Joe at the water hazard on the 8th hole; it had a special place in his heart for distance and time. Notes of sympathy may be sent to the Funeral Home or posted online here.
Following his father's example, Joe's routine included blood donation for decades. In lieu of flowers, consider donating blood in Joe's memory. You can register here for Red Cross Blood Drives in his memory on April 2nd or 23rd at 48 New Driftway, Scituate, MA or find the location nearest you at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ Financial donations can be made at www.redcross.org/donate/donation or 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or in support of the extraordinary care he enjoyed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at https://www.bidmc.org/give www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020