BARTSCH, Joseph W. 1954-2020 Of Wrentham, MA, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020, at age 65. Born in Boston, MA to the late Joseph P. and Mary J. (McCaffrey) Bartsch. He is survived by his sister Mary Jane and her husband William Carleton of Walpole, MA, as well as his sister Debra and her husband David Fogg of Wrentham, MA. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David Fogg, Megan Diogenes and her husband Justin, Kaitlin Carleton and Andrew Carleton. Also his grandnephew Owen Fogg and grandniece Hadley Diogenes.
Visiting Hours will be at the R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., WRENTHAM, MA 02093, Friday, from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Parish, Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. For directions and expressions of sympathy, visit
www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020