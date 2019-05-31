BRINE, Joseph W. The death occurred peacefully with family by his side of Joseph W. Brine of Andrew's of Charlottetown age 95, on Wednesday May 29, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Eunice (Condon) Brine, parents, Joseph and Alice (Duffy) Brine, siblings, Herbert (Benita) Brine, Henry (Amy) Brine, Madeleine (Jack) Cullen, and in-laws, William and Cora Condon,Lillian (Ralph) Abrose, Aida (Gerome) Gillis, Elizabeth (Ernest) Grant, Louis (Mary) Condon, Ralph (Violet) Condon, and several nieces and nephews. Joe is survived by nieces and nephews, Virginia Doody of Kemptville, ON, Susan (Brine) Heaney of Rusticoville, PE, David Brine of New Ipswich, NH, Henry Brine of Middlesborough, England, and Kevin Cullen of Nevato, California.



Joe founded Brine Tree Surgery of Bedford, Massachusetts, a thriving, successful business for over 30 years, at which time they merged with Louden Tree and Landscaping.



He participated in several philanthropic endeavours. While with the Massachusetts Arborists association he assisted with fundraising to endow a chair at the University of Mass. Joe contributed to the building of the Veterans Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Louisiana.



Joe resided in Bedford, Massachusetts, Dunedin, Florida, Ethel, Louisiana, and his beloved Prince Edward Island.



Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Saturday, at 9:30, then to St. Francis of Assisi for Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visitation Friday, 5-8 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or St. Francis of Assisi Church. www.belvederefh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary