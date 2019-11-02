|
|
CASEY, JR., Joseph W. Age 78, of Boynton Beach, FL (formerly of Dracut, MA), October 31, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on March 9, 1941. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Carol Ann (Lombardo) Casey. He is survived by his three children: Joseph W. Casey III (of Harleysville, PA) and his wife Karen; Cheryl A. Dickey (of Ft. Myers, FL) and her husband Alan; and Brian P. Casey (of Ft. Myers, FL) and his wife Erin. He was a proud and doting grandfather to his five grandchildren - Caroline, Brendan, Aidan, Jack, Colin. ARRANGEMENTS: Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5th, from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT, MA. His Funeral Mass will be held at 9AM at St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut, MA on WEDNESDAY, November 6th. Burial and military honors at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit dracutfuneralhome.com DRACUT FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019