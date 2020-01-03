|
|
DESJARDINS, Joseph W. "Walt" Of Canton, passed away December 30th. Beloved husband of Sandra (Johnson). Father of Douglas Desjardins of Canton and Karen Heffernan and her husband James of Brockton. Grandfather of Matthew Lincoln and his fiancée Kayli Mendes of Attleborough and Christopher Lincoln of Raynham. Great-grandfather of Gavin and Layla Lincoln. Brother of the late Norman Desjardins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020