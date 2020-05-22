|
DiCARLO, Joseph W. "Joe" Passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a long illness, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born in Malden, MA on July 15, 1936, the son of the late Peter and Lillian (Phillips) DiCarlo. Joe graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Revere. After graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Army, where he was a proud member of the 82 nd Airborne. After serving in the Army, Joe returned to Revere, where he worked in the family's hospitality business for many years while also serving as a Revere Fire Fighter until his retirement in the late 70's. Joe was an avid horseman - he enjoyed racing and owning horses. In the winter months, Joe could be found on a ski slope. In his retirement years, Joe took great pride in his yard work and spending time with his family. Joe is survived by his wife Ann Marie (Weitz), his three daughters: Lillian Guido and her husband James, Nanci Campbell and her partner, Mike Vega, and Christine Devlin and her husband Peter. He was a loving grandfather to James Guido, Nanci Pappas and her husband, Sean, Kaci Martinez and her husband, Adrian, Shae Campbell, Jordan and Jack Devlin. He was a loving great-grandfather to Bradley, Joshua and Matthew Pappas. He is also survived by his sister Alice Cataldo, and brothers William and Peter DiCarlo, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his younger brother, Michael. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit Bostoncremation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020