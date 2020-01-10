Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH W. MELE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH W. MELE Obituary
MELE, Joseph W. Of Canton, passed peacefully on January 9th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Karam) of 43 years. Devoted father of Joseph M. and his wife Julie of Canton, and Michele Damore and her husband Joseph of Norwood. Cherished brother of Alice Mele of Milford and Linda Boerger and her husband Teddy of Milford. Nephew of Lena Calzone of Milford. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 11. Visiting Hours Monday evening, from 4-7, relatives and friends invited. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as an industrial arts teacher for the Walpole Public Schools. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -