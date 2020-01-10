|
|
MELE, Joseph W. Of Canton, passed peacefully on January 9th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Karam) of 43 years. Devoted father of Joseph M. and his wife Julie of Canton, and Michele Damore and her husband Joseph of Norwood. Cherished brother of Alice Mele of Milford and Linda Boerger and her husband Teddy of Milford. Nephew of Lena Calzone of Milford. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 11. Visiting Hours Monday evening, from 4-7, relatives and friends invited. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as an industrial arts teacher for the Walpole Public Schools. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020