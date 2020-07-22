|
|
MERCURI, Joseph W. Of Somerville, suddenly on July 20, 2020. Husband of the late Christine M. Mercuri. Father of Stephanie M. Proszkow & her late husband Michael, Joseph A. Mercuri & his wife Nancy, George M. Mercuri & his girlfriend Ashlee Ayala, & Kristina M. Michalak & her husband Brian. Papa to Aria C. Mercuri, Ava C. Michalak, Levi J. Michalak, and the late Mason J. Proszkow. He is survived by his 3 siblings, Diane Caldwell & her husband Jack, Debra Zack & her husband Steven & David Mercuri & his wife Gina. Predeceased by his parents Joseph & Mary Mercuri & Irving Greenblatt. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews & extended family. Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Services will conclude at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Memorial Fund at the First Baptist Church of Malden, 493 Main Street, Malden, MA 02148. Ret. Colonel U.S. Army National Guard. Owner of Mass Beauty and Barber Supply. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020