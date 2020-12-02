1/1
JOSEPH W. SCARSCIOTTI
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCARSCIOTTI, Joseph W. Of Pembroke, MA, died at home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Joe was born on September 8, 1925 in Boston's North End to the late Millie (Amelia Novello) and the late Joseph Scarsciotti. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife Edith "Hilda" Scarsciotti, married for 72 years. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Tom Martin; his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Paula Scarsciotti, and his daughter, Donna Scarsciotti. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren: Michael and Alyssa Scarsciotti and their children, Gianna, Alex and Adelaide; Melissa and Gary Dzen and their children, Lucas and Matthew; Phillip and Katrina Scarsciotti and their children, Madison and Emma; and Shawn Martin and his fiancée Stacy. Joe was loved by all and was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by us all. Joe graduated from Brandeis Vocational High School in 1943 as an electrician. He was conscripted into the Army in July 1944 and served over in the European theatre. He was discharged from the Army in May 1946. Joe was a corporal in the Big Red One and was at the Battle of the Bulge. Joe joined the Registry of Motor Vehicles and became an inspector. He retired from work in 1987. Special thanks go to the crews of South Shore Medical Center who took the best of care of Joe. We suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran's organization, especially the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Joseph's name https://www.ihelpveterans.org/ Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), HANOVER, MA on Sunday, December 6th. Friends and family may join zoom from 1-2pm during the family's private service. A public visitation will be held from 2-4pm. For directions, an online guestbook, and the zoom link, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved