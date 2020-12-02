SCARSCIOTTI, Joseph W. Of Pembroke, MA, died at home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Joe was born on September 8, 1925 in Boston's North End to the late Millie (Amelia Novello) and the late Joseph Scarsciotti. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife Edith "Hilda" Scarsciotti, married for 72 years. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Tom Martin; his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Paula Scarsciotti, and his daughter, Donna Scarsciotti. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren: Michael and Alyssa Scarsciotti and their children, Gianna, Alex and Adelaide; Melissa and Gary Dzen and their children, Lucas and Matthew; Phillip and Katrina Scarsciotti and their children, Madison and Emma; and Shawn Martin and his fiancée Stacy. Joe was loved by all and was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by us all. Joe graduated from Brandeis Vocational High School in 1943 as an electrician. He was conscripted into the Army in July 1944 and served over in the European theatre. He was discharged from the Army in May 1946. Joe was a corporal in the Big Red One and was at the Battle of the Bulge. Joe joined the Registry of Motor Vehicles and became an inspector. He retired from work in 1987. Special thanks go to the crews of South Shore Medical Center who took the best of care of Joe. We suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran's organization, especially the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) in Joseph's name https://www.ihelpveterans.org/
Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), HANOVER, MA on Sunday, December 6th. Friends and family may join zoom from 1-2pm during the family's private service. A public visitation will be held from 2-4pm. For directions, an online guestbook, and the zoom link, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com