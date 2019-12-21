|
HOWARD, Joseph Walter Of Plymouth (Manomet), formerly of Lincoln and Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019 at the age of eighty-eight. He leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-three years, Sally (Eldridge) Howard. Beloved father to Julie Head and her husband Chris of Marshfield, Pam Finn and her husband Mike of Plymouth (Manomet), Ann King and her husband Joseph of Marlborough, Chis Howard and his wife Jeannette of Everett. He was "Gramps" to seven grandchildren, Ryan, Cory, Jared, Sara, Jessica, Olivia and the late Taylor Finn.
After graduating from Somerville High School, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy becoming a submariner from 1951-1955. During his Tour of Duty, he served on the USS Cubera. Upon his discharge he took over the family florist "Howard Florist" of Somerville, while attending
Northeastern University at night to attain his degree in Business Administration.
Once established Joe became a vital part of the Somerville community. He was past President of the Somerville Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club and Community Council. As a director he served the Somerville Salvation Army and YMCA. He was a Trustee of the Somerville Hospital and the Winter Hill Baptist Church. Joe dedicated a lot of time to volunteering on various committees.
Upon Joe's retirement he moved to Manomet where he enjoyed his time with friends at the Plymouth Country Club and John Alden Sportsman Club along with his brother, the late "Bud" Howard. He was "Uncle Joe" to Steve, Dave, Meredith and the late Al Howard as well as the Manomet Community.
Some of Joe's proudest moments was wearing the uniform of the Ancient and Honorable Society, where he traveled the world on an honorable mission representing the United States Military.
A private burial was held and a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am at the Chiltonville Congregation Church, 6 River Street, Plymouth (Chiltonville). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.bidPlymouth.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019