CHUPAL, Josephine A. Age 76, of Arlington, on May 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Salvatella) Chupal. Our shining star is gone but she has left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. When it came to Jo's life, family and friends meant everything to her. She cherished time together, whether it was trips to Cape Cod, Hawaii, or a backyard BBQ, she made it fun. "The best job she ever had" as Admin. Asst. to Boston's chief of alcohol, tobacco and firearms generated lifelong friends and respect from many regional officials who recognized her rare talents. From an early age, Jo became a very skilled artist who personalized paintings for adults and children, a special gift that was treasured by all. Above all, Jo was remembered for her tireless devotion to helping others, donating to such worthy causes as , Law Enforcers Officers' Fund, ASPCA, , USO and World War II Museum.
She will be dearly missed by her sister, Charlotte Melillo and husband Guy of Cambridge, her cousin Pat Marotto and wife Gail of NH, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, at 11am. Visitation, immediately prior to the Graveside Service, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 10:15am. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020