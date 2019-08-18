Boston Globe Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
118 Crescent Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
JOSEPHINE A. (STANLEY) EARLY

JOSEPHINE A. (STANLEY) EARLY Obituary
EARLY, Josephine A. (Stanley) Of Dorchester, longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, following a battle with Cancer. She was 76.

Born in Boston, daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Iannaco) Stanley. Josephine worked for many years as a waitress at the Parker House in Boston, and later in life as a bartender at the Dublin House in Dorchester. Through her work, she formed many close and lasting friendships. Josephine enjoyed cooking and home decorating, as well as being with friends, family, and her late canine companion, Butchie. She was a former longtime member of the West Roxbury Elks.

Josephine was the beloved wife of 14 years of Stephen A. Azar of Quincy, and the sister of the late Warren "Shorty" Stanley, Jr. Josephine is survived and will be missed by many loving in-laws.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, QUINCY. Services Thursday, August 22, at 9:30 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Josephine's memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019
