SALVUCCI, Josephine A. (Tadaro) Of Lowell, formerly of Medford, March 17. Beloved wife of Bruno M. Salvucci. Devoted mother of Geraldine A. Eberhard and her husband Richard L. of Lowell and Daniel M. Salvucci and Sharon L. of Danvers. Adored grandmother of Jayana J. Salvucci and Benjamin Eberhard. Dear sister of Marie Daigle of Burlington and Salvatore Tadaro of Falmouth and Naples, FL. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020