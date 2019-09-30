Boston Globe Obituaries
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
JOSEPHINE SASSO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
140 Lynn St
Peabody, MA
JOSEPHINE A. SASSO


1931 - 2019
JOSEPHINE A. SASSO Obituary
SASSO, Josephine A. Age 87, passed away peacefully after battling dementia on the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the . Born in Revere, Josephine was the daughter of the late Caroline (Viola) and Joseph LeBranti. Josephine was also the wife of the late Anthony M. Sasso Sr. of 65 years. Josephine is survived by: her son Anthony M. Sasso Jr. and his partner Nora Palermo, Kenneth Sasso and his wife Lois, Mark Sasso and his wife Christine; her grandchildren Jessica, Ariel and her husband Will, Matthew and his wife Theresa, Evan and his wife Lorena, Ryan and his wife Kristin, Christopher, and Mandy; her great-grandchildren Angelina, Liliana, and Lucia; her brother Richard LeBranti, and his wife Patti. She was predeceased by sister Sally Nigro, and her brother Gerald LeBranti. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Ann Church, located at 140 Lynn St, Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the for their compassionate care of Josephine at 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
