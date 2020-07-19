|
VENDETTI, Josephine A. (Rosenberger) Of Cambridge, July 18. Beloved wife of the late George M. Vendetti. Devoted mother of Richard and his wife Diane Vendetti, Joan and her husband, Richard Knox, Teresa Vendetti, George and his wife Deb Vendetti, Patricia Vendetti Lorenzo, Ruth and her husband Dave Gamble, Elizabeth Vendetti, Michael and his wife Lorraine Vendetti and Joseph Vendetti, Loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 17. Sister of Harold "Bub," and the late Edward, Paul, Henry, Charles, John Rosenberger, Claire Chamberlain, Alice Jepson and Ruth O'Neil. Sister-in-law of Rose, Carol and Jennie Rosenberger. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at Sacred Heart Church. All are invited to her burial in Cambridge Cemetery Wednesday, July 22, at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, MA 02141. For guestbook please visit donovanaufierofuneral home.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020