VIERA, Josephine A. (DiGangi) Of Stoneham, April 18. Daughter of the late Natale & Pauline (Ferruzza) DiGangi. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Viera. Sister of the late Joseph, Vincent, Mario, Mary DiGangi. Aunt of Maria Colotti & her husband Carmen and Janice Oliveri & her husband Tony. Great-aunt of Michael Colotti & his wife Janet and the late Carmen Colotti. Josephine was very much looking forward to being a great-great-aunt in just a few short weeks. A private burial will take place at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. Per Josephine's' request, family flowers only. Memorial donations in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020