|
|
VISCONTI, Josephine A. (Perillo) Of Everett passed away on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Visconti Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph A. Visconti Jr. and wife Ann, Paul R. Visconti and Michael A. Visconti. Dear sister of Joanne Chisholm and the late Frederick and Gus Perillo. Cherished grandmother of Victoria, Ralph, Nicholas and Paul. Great-grandmother of David, Anna Maria, Ava, Ralph Jr. and the late Joseph. Great-great-grandmother of Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Monday, October 21st from 10:30-11:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave, Revere at 12pm. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
View the online memorial for Josephine A. (Perillo) VISCONTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019