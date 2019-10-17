Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
JOSEPHINE VISCONTI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
670 Washington Ave
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE VISCONTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE A. (PERILLO) VISCONTI


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE A. (PERILLO) VISCONTI Obituary
VISCONTI, Josephine A. (Perillo) Of Everett passed away on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Visconti Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph A. Visconti Jr. and wife Ann, Paul R. Visconti and Michael A. Visconti. Dear sister of Joanne Chisholm and the late Frederick and Gus Perillo. Cherished grandmother of Victoria, Ralph, Nicholas and Paul. Great-grandmother of David, Anna Maria, Ava, Ralph Jr. and the late Joseph. Great-great-grandmother of Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Monday, October 21st from 10:30-11:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave, Revere at 12pm. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for Josephine A. (Perillo) VISCONTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now