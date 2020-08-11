|
BRADANESE, Josephine B. "Josie" (Palazzolo) Age 90, of Medford, passed away on Monday, August 10. Born in Boston, she proudly grew up in the North End. Josie and her husband "Brad" were known for spending many nights there dining with friends. Some of her fondest memories were trips to Las Vegas, where she always dressed to perfection and never met a slot machine she didn't like. Josie was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bradanese, devoted mother of Roberta Quinlan and her husband John, and Richard Bradanese and his fiancée Laura Brousseau. She was the loving grandmother of Jaclyn, Jillian, Danielle, Michelle and Joseph. Josie was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass with social distancing protocols will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, Thursday, August 13 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Josie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020