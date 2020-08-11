Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE BRADANESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE B. "JOSIE" (PALAZZOLO) BRADANESE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE B. "JOSIE" (PALAZZOLO) BRADANESE Obituary
BRADANESE, Josephine B. "Josie" (Palazzolo) Age 90, of Medford, passed away on Monday, August 10. Born in Boston, she proudly grew up in the North End. Josie and her husband "Brad" were known for spending many nights there dining with friends. Some of her fondest memories were trips to Las Vegas, where she always dressed to perfection and never met a slot machine she didn't like. Josie was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bradanese, devoted mother of Roberta Quinlan and her husband John, and Richard Bradanese and his fiancée Laura Brousseau. She was the loving grandmother of Jaclyn, Jillian, Danielle, Michelle and Joseph. Josie was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass with social distancing protocols will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, Thursday, August 13 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Josie's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Josephine B. "Josie" (Palazzolo) BRADANESE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -