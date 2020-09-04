1/
JOSEPHINE C. (BROWN) DOHERTY
1929 - 2020
DOHERTY, Josephine C. (Brown) Of New Hampshire, formerly of Stoneham, August 31. Beloved wife of the late Leo P. Doherty, Sr. Loving mother of Leo P. Doherty, Jr. and wife Genelle of Atkinson, NH, Patricia Sparks and husband Scott of Guilford, VT, and Charlene Frezza and husband Dario of Atkinson, NH. Grandmother of Fiona Doherty, Jared Pierce, Devon and Dillon Sparks, and Brendan and Brianna Frezza. Sister of Marion Mosher of North Reading, Geneva Dodeman of Raymond, NH, the late John Brown, Mary Gilson and Theresa Fitzgerald. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, September 10th, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Friday, September 11th, at 10:00 AM. Because of Covid-19, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Bladder Cancer Society. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
