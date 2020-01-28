Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE HEDGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE C. (FANTASIA) HEDGES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE C. (FANTASIA) HEDGES Obituary
HEDGES, Josephine C. (Fantasia) Age 91, of Watertown, MA, January 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Josephine and Domenic Fantasia and beloved wife of the late James Hedges. Josephine was predeceased by her sisters Palmina Parrella, Margaret Ruggieri, and her brothers John, Nicholas, Anthony, and Salvatore Fantasia. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Wilma Fantasia and Sylvia Fantasia, beloved nieces, nephews and friends. All may gather on Saturday for a visitation from 10 am to 11 am in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN followed by a 11 AM Funeral Home Service. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -