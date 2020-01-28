|
|
HEDGES, Josephine C. (Fantasia) Age 91, of Watertown, MA, January 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Josephine and Domenic Fantasia and beloved wife of the late James Hedges. Josephine was predeceased by her sisters Palmina Parrella, Margaret Ruggieri, and her brothers John, Nicholas, Anthony, and Salvatore Fantasia. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Wilma Fantasia and Sylvia Fantasia, beloved nieces, nephews and friends. All may gather on Saturday for a visitation from 10 am to 11 am in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN followed by a 11 AM Funeral Home Service. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020