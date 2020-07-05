|
|
WARD, Josephine C. (McLaughlin) 88 years of age. Of Charlestown July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. "Red" Ward. Devoted mother of John Ward & wife Eileen, Kathleen Getchell & husband Jake, Maureen Puglielli & late husband Domenic, Daniel Ward & companion Elisa Beth & the late Francis X. Ward Jr. & surviving wife Jane. Loving Nana to Kristina, Anthony, Emily, Stephanie, Brian, Kathy, Jacqueline, Domenic, Michael & her 11 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Mary Devlin, Rita Feeley, Ann Doherty, Helen "Dimps" McLaughlin, Frank & John McLaughlin. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Josephine's visiting hour on Wednesday morning 8:30 to 9:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Josephine's name to , 333 Wyman St. Waltham, MA. 02451. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020