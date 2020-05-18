Boston Globe Obituaries
CAMMARATA, Josephine (Pinieri) At age 88, of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Boston's North End, Somerville and Stoneham, on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Shoes" Cammarata. Devoted mother of Jennie Lopez and her husband John of Malden, Diane Cammarata of Malden, Anthony Cammarata and his partner Linda McCarthy of Saugus, and Roseann Wilson and her husband William of Pelham, NH. Dear sister of the late Louise Grogan and the late Mary Papagni. Josephine was cherished by her 9 loving grandchildren, the spouses of her grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her late grandson Nicholas, who passed in 2015. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. Josephine was born and raised in Boston's North End. Over the years, she had several types of employment, and after retiring, worked part-time in the cafeteria at Windham Middle School, where she got to share her love of providing food with her love of children. Josephine enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing Mahjong, bingo and her occasional trips to the casino. She loved to travel and especially treasured her trips to Alaska, where she landed by helicopter on a glacier, and Europe, where she climbed to the top of the Acropolis in her 70s. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Londonderry senior center, 535 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH 03053, or St. Patrick's Food Pantry, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Please leave a message or share a memory in our guestbook at

Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
