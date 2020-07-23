Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPHINE CECILIA (DONNELLY) JOHNSON


1928 - 2020
JOHNSON, Josephine Cecilia (Donnelly) of Boston. Born 1928, passed on July 22, 2020 at age 92. Born in Braintree, MA, lived in Boston, MA. Wife of the late William Johnson. Sister of the late John Donnelly, Robert Donnelly, Elizabeth (Donnelly) Koutroubas, Elaine (Donnelly) Londergan, and Katherine (Donnelly) Roberts. Loving mother of the late William Johnson, Linda (Johnson) Walczak, MaryJean (Johnson) Fielding. Josephine is survived by her daughter, Joanne Johnson and spouse, Robert, Atterbury of Boston, as well as, sons-in-law William Walczak, Justin Fielding, and Robert Gibson. Grandmother of Matthew Walczak and Elizabeth (Walczak) Carapezza and Rebecca (Fielding) Golson and Robert Fielding. Great-grandmother to Penny Linda Roderick and Emilia and Siena Carapezza. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Services will be private. In memory of Josephine, please consider donating to the MSPCA of Boston, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
