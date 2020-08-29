CIRESI, Josephine (Scordino) It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine Ciresi of Belmont, MA, announces her passing on August 27, 2020, at the age of 102 years. Josephine was born on July 21, 1918 in Boston, MA, to Dominic and Rose Scordino. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Joseph Ciresi, on October 6, 1942, who preceded her in death in 1987.
She was the loving and devoted mother of Joseph (Carole) of Naples, FL and Diane (Dennis) Wilbur of Sharon, MA. She is survived by four granddaughters, Robin, Annemarie, Stacy and Kelly, two great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, and two great-great-granddaughters.
She leaves behind her sister, Dorothy Ciavati and her brother, Michael (Anne) Scordino, both of Belmont, MA. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine, Camella, Rosemarie, Margaret, Anna, Joan and Yolanda (her sister born in her heart), and her brother, Anthony. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Josephine's family; you can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA., on Wednesday morning, Sept. 2nd, from 10am - 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service Celebrating her Life and burial at Saint Michael's Cemetery in Roslindale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to Community Servings, 179 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. www.servings.org
