COLELLA, Josephine "Pina" (Negrotti) Lifetime Newton resident, Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Smiley" Colella. Daughter of the late John and Louise (Valenti) Negrotti. Devoted mother of John Colella and his wife Eileen of Natick and Anthony Colella, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Newton. Sister of the late Esther G. DePasquale, Matteo P. Negrotti and John G. Negrotti. Loving grandmother of 7: Jennifer Sullivan and husband Michael, Joseph Colella and wife Megan, Brianne Colella, Andrew Colella and wife Christina, Matthew Colella and wife Sarah, Jeffrey Colella and wife Brittany and Charles Colella and wife Ashley. Cherished great-grandmother of Michael & Shannon, Anthony, Madeline & Cecelia, Ryan & Sofia, and Tyler, Colin & Dylan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pina was a longtime employee of the Raytheon Corporation at both their Newton and Quincy plants. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3-7PM and again Monday morning at 9:30AM, followed by a 10:30AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to: The American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.