Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael's Cemetery
View Map
JOSEPHINE (CASALE) CONSOLI

JOSEPHINE (CASALE) CONSOLI Obituary
CONSOLI, Josephine (Casale) Of Westwood, died November 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Guy Consoli. Loving mother of Joseph Consoli and his wife Catherine of Walpole and the late Salvatore Consoli and his former wife Dana. Cherished grandmother of Veronica, Simon, Joshua and Zachary Consoli. Sister of Lena Benincasa and her husband Carmine of Westwood, Martha Rotondi and her late husband Alfredo of Watertown, Annette O'Shea and her husband Ronald of Dedham, the late Gaetano Casale and his wife Olga of Westwood and the late Mario Casale and his wife Marie of Peabody. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. For over 50 years, Josephine was known as "Mrs. Napoli" for her work at Napoli Pizza on Hancock Street in Quincy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday morning, Nov. 13th, from 8:30-9:30am. Following the Visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 10am. Entombment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
