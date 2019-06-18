|
D'ETTORE, Josephine Of East Boston, age 93, June 16. Daughter of the late John & Concetta (Ranalli) D'Ettore. Loving sister of Dominic D'Ettore of Danvers & the late Ramona DiGenio. Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday at noon. Visitation prior to Service, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or at For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019