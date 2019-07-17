DeSISTO, Josephine (Passero) Of Medford, born on Christmas Day 1922, entered into eternal life on July 2, 2019. Cherished wife of the late John Anthony DeSisto of Medford, who predeceased her on July 1, 2000. Daughter of the late Vincenzo Passero and Antoinette (Franzosa) Passero of Boston. Sister of the late Nicholas Passero and Mary Surrette of Boston. Predeceased by three months by her daughter Theresa Michelle Fallon of Wilmington. Survived by her daughters Elizabeth DeSisto of Medford, Lucille DeSisto Walsh and her late husband Robert Walsh of Medford and son-in-law Richard Fallon of Wilmington. Also survived by her nieces Ann Marie Fegan of Hyde Park and Anita Donnellan and her husband Jack of Wrentham.



Josephine graduated from Girls High School and Mansfield Beauty Academy in Boston and attended Burdette College. She worked in the Auditing Department of Sears, Roebuck & Co. of Boston for ten years prior to her marriage. Josephine was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Mother's Club, where she served on the Board of Directors and was a member of the Matignon Guild. Josephine enjoyed the outdoors her entire life, attending camp as a child and working at camp as a teenager. Throughout her life she particularly enjoyed swimming and at seventeen years of age swam from the Coast Guard Station in the North End across the harbor to Charlestown. She was a fabulous cook, hosting many memorable occasions at her home in Medford for friends and family.



Funeral Services for Josephine are private. Arrangements under the direction of the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, MA. For additional information, please visit,



