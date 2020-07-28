|
HENDERSON, Josephine E. (Varricchio) Of Somerville, formerly of Boston's North End, July 24. Cherished daughter of the late Cosimo and Giaconda (Mignone) Varricchio. Devoted mother of Evelyn Ronzano and her husband, Vincent, of Burlington, Daniel Henderson of Somerville, and Angela Passacantilli and her husband, Paul, of Peabody. Loving grandmother of Angela Sasso and her husband, Marc, of Medford, Vincent Ronzano Jr. of Woburn, and Christopher Ronzano and his wife, Christina, of Dracut. Loving great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Mary Kocincki of Charlestown and her late husband, Stanley, Anna Anderson and her husband, Perry, of California, the late Rose Meucci and her husband, Amadeo, the late Antonette Trinanes and her husband, Oscar, and the late Joseph Varricchio. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Leonard Church, Hanover St., Boston, on Monday, August 3rd at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Josephine's name to , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the New England Homes for the Deaf: Development Office, 154-160 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923-3794. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020