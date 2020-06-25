|
PEARCE, Josephine E. "Josie" Of Harwich, formerly of Somerville, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Barney" Pearce. Cherished daughter of the late Helena J. (Noonan) and William P. Caples. Dear sister of Mary F. Caples and Ann J. Caples, both of Somerville and the late John P. and William T. Caples and Kathleen T. Anderson. Josie was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday, June 30th from 4:00PM -6:00PM, with a Prayer Service to begin at 5:30PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josie's memory can be made to the John Adams Health Care Center, 211 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020