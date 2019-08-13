|
|
EARDLEY, Josephine "Chippy" (Cisternelli) Died peacefully August 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Elgin E. Eardley with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Cisternelli. Predeceased by her brother Guy Cisternelli and her sister Eleanor Rignanese. Chippy is survived by her four children - Maureen Lessard of Laconia, NH; Dianne Hall of Schuyler Falls, NY; Edward Eardley and his wife Karen of Canton, MA; and Denise Sacco and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA. Chippy was Nana to 9 loving grandchildren and Nony to 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Thursday, August 15th from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Josephine's memory to a charity that has always been close to her heart - St. Jude (www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications).
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019