PISA, Josephine G. (Talmo) Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Somerville, on July 14, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Pisa. Loving mother of Regina M. Pisa of Chestnut Hill. Sister of Paul P. Talmo, Evelyn M. Battinelli and the late Maria Talmo, Annie Stefanelli and Thomas C. Talmo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine worked full time as an office manager in her brother's dental office until the age of 84 and part-time until the age of 88. When she was asked what the secret to her longevity was, she responded to stay curious. She had a thirst for learning that was insatiable. She read four newspapers every morning and over twenty magazines a month. In fact, she has been an uninterrupted subscriber to The Boston Globe since 1952. Her particular passion was reading health and nutrition newsletters which she subscribed to from Harvard, Yale, Stanford, UC Berkeley and Tufts. Her other passion was reading, editing and collecting cookbooks. She collected well over 1,000 cookbooks which she annotated in the margins. She read cookbooks like other people read fiction, and she spoke about cookbook authors and editors like they were her friends. Everyone who came to her home was treated to good conversation and a good meal, two of her hallmarks. If you were a friend or family member, you were blessed for life. She was by your side, rooting for you and lighting candles for your special intentions. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, July 19 at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St Paul's Church, 29 Mt. Auburn Street (Bow & Arrow St), Cambridge, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday at Brown & Hickey Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Somerville Museum/Pisa Family Endowment Fund, One Westwood Road, Somerville, MA 02143. somervillemuseum.org/pisa-family-endowment-fund Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe from July 17 to July 18, 2019