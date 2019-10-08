|
POZNICK, Josephine G. "Jo" (Belfiore) Of Venice, FL, formerly of Norwood and W. Roxbury, MA, passed away October 5, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Paul Poznick. Jo worked for many years at Baybank, Dedham and St. Catherine's School in Norwood. She was active within the Norwood Senior Center program, and the V.F.W. Seniors of W. Roxbury. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her sisters and living in Florida with her daughter Karen, being warm. Devoted mother of Paula Dundulis and her husband William of Woonsoket, RI, Joseph Poznick and his wife Laura of Fitchburg, MA, Karen Poznick of Venice, FL, and Christopher Poznick and his wife Laura of Charlotte, N.C. Jo's sisters are Florence Couturier and Janet Allen both of W. Roxbury, MA, and the late Rena Materazzo. She also leaves her loving sister-in-law, Rita Poznick of Danvers, MA. Cherished grandmother of William, Kate, Alexandra, Alexander, and Arianna. Daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Spera) Belfiore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday Oct. 11, 2019, at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Friday Oct. 11, 2019, from 8:30am-10:30am. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery Randolph, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
