Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE GENTILE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE GENTILE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE GENTILE Obituary
GENTILE, Josephine Lifelong Newton resident, age 89, passed away May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Bernardo and Loretta (Tramontozzi) Gentile. A sweet and kind soul adored by her siblings Caroline Cefalo and the late Carmela Farina, Ann Mary Sobiesiak and Jerry Gentile. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service was held for Josephine. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for Josephine GENTILE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -