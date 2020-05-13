|
|
GENTILE, Josephine Lifelong Newton resident, age 89, passed away May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Bernardo and Loretta (Tramontozzi) Gentile. A sweet and kind soul adored by her siblings Caroline Cefalo and the late Carmela Farina, Ann Mary Sobiesiak and Jerry Gentile. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service was held for Josephine. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020