1/1
JOSEPHINE (MARGARECI) GIUFFRE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIUFFRE, Josephine (Margareci) Age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Affectionately known as Pina, she was born in 1941 in Messina, Sicily, to Lorenzo and Caterina Margareci. The family, including siblings Nino, Letterio, Pippo, Kerima, Paula, Antonio, Tina, Antonia and Mima, moved to Milan, Italy, as a result of the devastations of World War II. In 1969, she married James A. Giuffre and together they raised five children in the Italian neighborhood of Orient Heights, East Boston. She became a proud American citizen in 1974. An enthusiastic fashionista, Pina was known for her sense of style and love for the finer things in life. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working as a "perfume girl" in the old Filene's and Jordan Marsh stores in the Downtown Crossing area of Boston. Pina loved to travel. Together with her late husband Jimmy, she visited Florida and Las Vegas yearly. She also made an annual pilgrimage to Italy. Since settling in East Boston, Pina was a devout member of the St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Parish. Pina is survived by her adoring children Josephine Lee of Cohasset, Catherine Giuffre-Renaud and husband John of Maine, Linda Farris and husband Christopher of Wakefield, James A. Giuffre of Hawaii, and Joseph F. Giuffre of Texas. Pina is the cherished grandmother of Ava, Declan and Emma Lee, Noelle and Anthony Breen, Patricia and Lucas Renaud, Katelin Farris, and James (Little Jimmy) A. Giuffre, Jr. Family and friends are invited to honor Pina on Tuesday, October 6, 9 - 11 AM at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, BOSTON, MA 02128. A Roman Catholic burial service follows at 11:30 AM, Versailles Mausoleum, Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K St., NW 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20005. All services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing measures are encouraged. East Boston 617-569-0990


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Burial
11:30 AM
Versailles Mausoleum, Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved