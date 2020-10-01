GIUFFRE, Josephine (Margareci) Age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Affectionately known as Pina, she was born in 1941 in Messina, Sicily, to Lorenzo and Caterina Margareci. The family, including siblings Nino, Letterio, Pippo, Kerima, Paula, Antonio, Tina, Antonia and Mima, moved to Milan, Italy, as a result of the devastations of World War II. In 1969, she married James A. Giuffre and together they raised five children in the Italian neighborhood of Orient Heights, East Boston. She became a proud American citizen in 1974. An enthusiastic fashionista, Pina was known for her sense of style and love for the finer things in life. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working as a "perfume girl" in the old Filene's and Jordan Marsh stores in the Downtown Crossing area of Boston. Pina loved to travel. Together with her late husband Jimmy, she visited Florida and Las Vegas yearly. She also made an annual pilgrimage to Italy. Since settling in East Boston, Pina was a devout member of the St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Parish. Pina is survived by her adoring children Josephine Lee of Cohasset, Catherine Giuffre-Renaud and husband John of Maine, Linda Farris and husband Christopher of Wakefield, James A. Giuffre of Hawaii, and Joseph F. Giuffre of Texas. Pina is the cherished grandmother of Ava, Declan and Emma Lee, Noelle and Anthony Breen, Patricia and Lucas Renaud, Katelin Farris, and James (Little Jimmy) A. Giuffre, Jr. Family and friends are invited to honor Pina on Tuesday, October 6, 9 - 11 AM at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, BOSTON, MA 02128. A Roman Catholic burial service follows at 11:30 AM, Versailles Mausoleum, Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K St., NW 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20005. All services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing measures are encouraged. East Boston 617-569-0990





