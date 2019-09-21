Boston Globe Obituaries
|
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Lower Church
Roslindale, MA
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
JOSEPHINE L. (MURRAY) GANNON Obituary
GANNON, Josephine L. (Murray) Longtime resident of Roslindale formerly of Brockton, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Arthur Gannon (Ret. BPD). Devoted mother of Leo John Gannon and his wife Virginia of West Roxbury, Mary Jo Kefalis and her husband William of Roslindale, Nancy Linnehan and her husband Jack of Plymouth, Paula Pineo and her husband Richard of Weymouth, and Mark Murray Gannon of Roslindale. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Leo Joseph, and Danny Gannon, Andrew, Tina, and Tom Kefalis, Adam, Greg, and Sarah Linnehan, and Katelyn, Richard Jr., and Pam Pineo. Great-grandmother of Emma, Mark, Samantha, Hailey, Gavin, Lainey, Hazel, Willow, James, Zachary, Violet, Anthony, and Xavier. Sister of the late Ellen O'Brien, Anne Roberts, Mary Murray, and John Murray. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a longtime member of the Scared Heart Church Choir and worked in the Boston School Department. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St.,WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, September 24th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, September 25th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
