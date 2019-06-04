|
|
LeBLANC, Josephine L. (Cavarretta) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 3 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John "Harry" LeBlanc. Devoted mother of Harry LeBlanc and his wife Helen of Lynnfield, James Dennis LeBlanc and his wife Marcy of Virginia. Dear sister of late Frank Cavarretta. Cherished grandmother of Alicia M. (LeBlanc) Mitrokostas and her husband Bill of Tewksbury. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Josephine's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, June 9th from 4-8PM and again on Monday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a 10AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Josephine's Life. Services will conclude with Josephine being laid to rest with her beloved husband Harry in Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019