McDONOUGH, Josephine L. (Stuppiello) 81 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly May 29, 2019. Wife of the late Edward P. McDonough. Devoted mother of Mary Flaherty & companion Ronald Marino, Rita Nunez & husband Raul & Maureen McDonough-Kelly & husband Kevin. Loving Nana-Nina to Natalie, Maureen, Alexandra, Steven, Meghan, Alana, Nolan, the late Christopher Nunez & Kaitlyn Kelly & GiGi to Haley & Lorelai. Beloved sister of Bridget Iozza & Lillian Szymanski. Also several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Josephine's Funeral on Monday at 10 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019